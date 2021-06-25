Farmers Market Walkabouts to learn City Hall history

The Farmington Farmers Market’s walking club will learn about the history of Farmington City Hall during Saturday’s one-mile jaunt.

The group steps off at 10 a.m. from the west-side Riley Park entrance, then heads west toward 23600 Liberty Street. Economic and Community Development Director Kevin Christiansen will share information about city hall sites and how Farmington became a city.

Walkers who register at the market information tent receive an incentive for finishing five miles: a Beaumont drawstring backpack, small first-aid kit, and a shoe-clip light.

Also happening this week at the downtown Farmington market:

Music at the Market, 10 a.m., welcomes Dan Goree.

Strawberries are on the Market Recipe Board. Learn more: farmingtonfarmersmarket.com/Weekly-Specials/Market-Recipe-Board.aspx

Register at the information tent for a chance at the weekly market basket, which includes contributions from market vendors.

More than 40 vendors will attend. View the map here.

The market is rain or shine, and masks are no longer required.

Learn more at farmingtonfarmersmarket.com or follow along on Facebook.