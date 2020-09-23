Farmers Market to celebrate 1 million customers

On Saturday, September 26, the Farmington Farmers Market, in its 27th season in downtown Farmington, will acknowledge its one millionth shopper by honoring them all.

“We had plans to reward one randomly chosen person with the distinction of ‘One-Millionth Shopper,’ “ said market manager Walt Gajewski. “But then the coronavirus hit, and we weren’t sure we’d have any shoppers at all.”

His fears proved unfounded. With the due diligence of Gajewski and his volunteers in making the market a safe, healthy place to visit, attendance this year is on a record-setting pace.

So, instead of singling out one person to honor, the market is honoring all shoppers with the special event on September 26.

Beginning at 10 a.m., volunteers at the two entrances will start handing out apples and pins that say, “I am the millionth customer.” At 10:15 a.m., the market bell will ring, and shoppers will be asked to pause as Gajewski says a few words to acknowledge the milestone. A big group photo will be taken, and then shopping will resume.

“It’s been a long haul to get to this point,” Gajewski said. “And the fact that we made it during our most challenging season makes it so much more meaningful.”

“There are more than a million people to thank,” he added.