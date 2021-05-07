Farmers Market Opening Day: Maps, vendors, and more

The Farmington Farmers Market launches its 28th season Saturday at the Walter Sundquist Farmington Pavilion and Riley Park. Here’s what you should know before you go:

Safety

If you’re not feeling well, please stay home.

Based on Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations, wear a mask and social distance. You’ll find hand-washing stations at the two entrances and the south plaza.

The market offers pre-ordering and curbside pickup. Order here: farmingtonfarmersmarket.com/PRE-ORDER.aspx. To pick up, pull into marked spaces on Grove Street, and call the number on the signboard.

Shop with your eyes, don’t touch the produce.

You can bring your service dog into the market area. For all other dogs, it’s Riley Park only.

Opening ceremony

Head over to the south side of the pavilion for this brief celebration:

8:55 a.m. Groves-Walker American Legion Post Color Guard and Farmington High Drumline.

9 a.m. National Anthem performed by Andrew Neer, composer, orchestral conductor, and University of Michigan doctoral student; speakers Mayor Sara Bowman, Robb Harper of edible WOW magazine, CARES of Farmington Hills director Todd Lipa, and Friend of the Market volunteer Henry Francis; Miss Farmington Emma Hahn rings the market bell.

Market map

Here’s the layout, including Market Street (in front of Starbucks):

Market features

Some vendors will be open at 8 a.m. for early bird shoppers.

Music at the Market starts at 10 a.m. with Fox & The Fiddle

Enter the weekly market basket giveaway and pick up a market recipe at the information booth.

Spend $20 at downtown merchants on Saturday, then trade your receipts for a reusable jute market bag at the information booth.

Bring your garden tools and knives to the Strap and Stone booth for sharpening while you wait.

Join the Walkabout weekly walking club at 10 a.m. at the information booth.

Wayne State University students will collect your plastic grocery bags at the market entrances. They upcycle them into reusable market bags.

Learn more

Find more information at farmingtonfarmersmarket.com or facebook.com/FarmingtonMarket.