Farmers Market celebrates Harvest Moon with donation

October skies grace downtown Farmington this weekend as we open the market to the full feel of fall. Favorite sweaters welcome here!

These are times to savor and enjoy as the light of our days gives way to the quickening shadows and crisper nights while fall awakens in us all. I don’t know about you, but if you would characterize summer as “carefree” then the fall is surely “collective” – that time to take stock and shore up. For me, it’s taking comfort in the simple act of putting another log on the fire, while listening to Cat Stevens’ “Tea for the Tillerman.”

Meanwhile, on fall Saturdays here in this archetypal Michigan small town of Farmington, there is great abundance here at the farmers market. And with that comes a certain balance, if you will, as we enjoy the fruits and vegetables from a late summer stock of corn, tomatoes, beans, cucumbers, zucchini and peppers while on the other side of the seasonal scale we are now seeing the incoming fall stock of hearty squash, sweet broccoli, apples, plums, sweet potatoes, parsnips and pumpkins. The fulcrum, of course, is in our hearty root stock of carrots, beets, potatoes, garlic and onions.

All the good food atop our farmhouse tables is a spark to our primal DNA as the changing of the seasons stokes our appetites for the comfort of food. I believe there is an overarching unity that calls us to market – underscored by food as a common denominator. It makes everyone feel welcome, balanced and in harmony for finding our food outdoors in the open air.

Up In the October skies, The next astronomically significant agricultural event comes our way on Thursday, October 1, when the first full moon of fall rises as the sun is setting. Fittingly, it is the called the harvest moon because, in bygone days during this night of endless light, the farmers would stay in the fields longer to reap the harvest.

On Saturday, October 3, in Farmington, we will bring you the “market of the harvest moon”. On this day, our farmers and food artisans will pay forward the bounty of the season with food donations to CARES of Farmington Hills helping feed families in need….nearly a 1,000 people a month! This is made possible by all of our shoppers who support our farmers.

Donating food is our way of paying forward the bounty we have harvested. As much as we have a long-standing tradition of celebrating the arrival of fall, this year’s autumnal equinox brings a time for reflection and appreciation for the good food that comes to Farmington every Saturday.

So thank you. And until next time, here’s saying: See you at the market.

– Market Manager Walt Gajewsi