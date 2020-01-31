Farmers market 2020 on Farmington council agenda

Farmington city council members will get a look on Monday at the Farmington Farmers Market’s 2020 season and events.

The market, held Saturdays at the Walter Sundquist Pavilion and Riley Park in downtown Farmington, is expected to welcome its one millionth visitor in 2020. The season that runs from mid-May to the end of October.

Also on their 7 p.m. agenda:

An interview with Chris Halas, who has applied for a seat on the Downtown Development Authority board

An update on current infrastructure projects

The resignation of long-time Historical Commission member Sharon Bernath, who recently resigned after 10 years of service

A resolution setting fees for wireless facilities, wireless support structures, and utility poles in public right-of-way

Officials will also hold a closed session to talk about collective bargaining.

The complete agenda and supporting materials are posted at farmgov.com/City-Services/Government/Agendas-and-Minutes/City-Council/2020.aspx