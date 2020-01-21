‘Family Feud’ style event benefits CARES of Farmington Hills

A February 1 “Family Feud” themed fundraiser will benefit CARES of Farmington Hills.

You can form your own team of 6-8 people, or organizers will assign you to a team for the Family Feud competition. The event will also include a basket raffle, mini-games between rounds, and dinner (pizza, salad, pop, and water).

This event is recommended for ages 8 and older. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Proceeds will benefit CARES, which offers food, clothing, and other support for local residents in need.

Space is limited. You can purchase tickets via PayPal (tamioconnor@gmail.com), or call Kitti at 248-231-8494, during the day.