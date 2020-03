The Tawheed Center of Farmington Hills, together with Muslim Family Services, will host a community mobile food pantry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, at the Tawheed Center in Farmington Hills.

The food pantry is open on the third Saturday of each month to all low- and no-income community residents who are in need.

The Tawheed Center is located at 29707 W. 10 Mile Rd. For more information, call 248-252-6962.