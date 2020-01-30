Familiar faces among Farmington council applicants

Two former Farmington city council members are among nine applicants for the council seat left open after Bill Galvin’s resignation.

The term expires in November of 2021. Officials have until March 6 to appoint a successor. If they fail to reach consensus, the city charter requires them to hold a special election.

Farmington Voice received copies of the applications through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request. (Click the names linked below to review the complete applications.)

These candidates will be interviewed during two meetings, held February 10 and 11, 6 p.m., at City Hall:

John Thomas “Tom” Buck, Jr.

The owner of Prism Learning Solutions, a corporate training organization, Buck is part of a group that owns the Cook building and former Grace Insurance building in downtown Farmington. He served on City Council from 2005 to 2013, including terms as mayor and mayor pro tem, and has served on the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) since 2013.

Asked to state his reasons for volunteering to serve as a member of city council, Buck wrote: “I believe I can make a contribution to current strategy development, policy formation and activities in Farmington. Council has a unique opportunity to support the entire city, as well as supporting our wonderful downtown. We have much to do to continue the process of engaging our residents and business stakeholders. I believe I could help based on my experience and skills.”

Greg Cowley

Cowley is Principal – General Management with John Cowley & Sons, a 44-year-old, family-owned Irish pub and restaurant in downtown Farmington. He previously worked in sales and management at regional and national levels for Comdata Corporation, New World Systems, Group Associates, and other companies. Cowley served on the DDA board for 10 years, including three as president, and on city council from 2011 to 2017.

In his application, Cowley wrote, “I plan to retire in Farmington, City Council is charged with Farmington’s future and is the best place for my service. My past City experience on Council/DDA combined with my educational and corporate experience offers a fast start to fill the open Council seat. I understand what it takes to redevelop a building and grow a business in Farmington.”

David DeLind

Employed by DTE Energy, DeLInd is a supervisor over distribution operations contracts, a position in which he manages direct reports, budgets more than $500 million annually, deals in contract disputes, union labor, storm responses and other tasks. He has more than six years of experience as a licensed structural engineer and has held local government and nonprofit board positions, including the Farmington Board of Review.

Asked to state his reasons for volunteering to serve as a member of city council, DeLInd wrote: “To serve the community in which I live and be a part of making Farmington’s future as vibrant and successful as its past.”

Rachel Frantz

Employed by Surgeons Choice Medical Center, Frantz is a geriatric rehabilitation specialist. She holds certification as a Basic Emergency Medical Technician and in 2002, joined the Army to serve as a medic and chaplain assistant. She recently launched Functional Inclusion Training, a company that provides functional/physical training and home modification to ensure seniors and others are safe in their homes.

Asked to state her reasons for volunteering to serve as a member of city council, Frantz wrote: “My desire is to work cooperatively as a member of this council to positively impact this community. I have always had a strong desire to serve others and I believe that I can use my education, training, and experiences in a way that can benefit the residents of Farmington.”

Dorothy Kay House

House is a retired semi-driver and dispatcher for Chrysler, a graduate of Farmington High School, and a resident of Farmington for 65 years. She previously held receptionist and secretarial positions, prepared and delivered Meals on Wheels, volunteered with the garden club at the Warner Mansion and as part of Neighborhood Watch, and currently takes her two certified therapy dogs to senior centers and nursing homes.

Asked to state her reasons for volunteering to serve as a member of city council, House wrote: “My parents moved to Farmington in 1954. I’ve lived here almost my entire life moving about 5 times always within Farmington. I’ve raised 4 daughters in a house on Shiawassee. My husband, myself, and 4 daughters all graduated from Farmington High. I’ve watched Farmington grow from mostly farmland to the thriving city it is now. I think it’s time to give something back for all the city has given me over the years.”

Kevin Lieberum

A Ford Motor Company employee, Lieberum works as marketing manager on future truck products, representing the customers’ voice to engineers and senior management, and balancing the interests of stakeholders. He previously worked as a senior financial analyst for General Motors and as an engineer and program manager. He has volunteered through his employers with various projects in Detroit and participates in local events.

Asked to state his reasons for volunteering to serve as a member of city council, Lieberum wrote: “First and foremost, I love living in the city of Farmington and want to give back by helping shape its future so that the wonderful quality of life we enjoy can continue and improve as we face future challenges related to changing economic conditions, demographic trends, and cultural sensibilities. I’m familiar with the Master Plan and Vision Plan for Farmington along with other studies and want to play an influential role in helping the community achieve its goals in ways that are best for its citizens over the long term while addressing near term issues. I believe I would bring a voice to the council representing the next generation of residents and that I have the relevant skills and life experiences to do a great job on behalf of the people of Farmington.

Joy Montgomery

Montgomery is a licensed professional multi-line insurance agent with Farm Bureau Insurance and has been a residential real estate agent since 2008. She serves on the Farmington Community Library Board of Trustees and stewards three Little Free Libraries in Farmington/Farmington Hills. She was an Angela Hospice volunteer from 2017 to 2018.

Asked to state her reasons for volunteering to serve as a member of city council, Montgomery wrote: “I live by the motto, ‘Be the change you wish to see in the world’, Ghandi. I want to live in a bright, dynamic, forward thinking, fiscally responsible, diverse, creative community and I am eager to do my part to contribute to what is required to keep Farmington the wonderful place to live, work, and play that it is!”

Geof Perrot

Employed by DRIV Motorparts, Perrot is a member of the Farmington Planning Commission and previous member of the Zoning Board of Appeals. He was a city council candidate in 2019 and is in his fifth season as a set-up volunteer with the Farmington Farmers Market.

Asked to state his reasons for volunteering to serve as a member of city council, Perrot wrote: “The more I’ve become involved in Farmington government over the years, the more I want to be involved, so the council is an exciting opportunity. My time on Zoning and now the Planning Commission have been great learning experiences and I look forward to using those experiences on council.”

Todd Thomas

Employed by Futuri Media, Thomas has been in the media business for more than 20 years. He has overseen radio groups and collaborated with organizations on programs to clean up abandoned buildings, serve dinners for the needy, and conduct holiday coat and toy drives.

Asked to state his reasons for volunteering to serve as a member of city council, Thomas wrote: “My wife and I were born in Michigan. Due to our jobs, we spent quite a few years living in other states: New Hampshire, Tennessee, Connecticut. When we had the opportunity to return to Michigan in 2009, we chose to locate in Farmington. We love everything about the town: the quiet, historical homes; the unique downtown area and the picturesque neighborhoods. Since becoming residents, I’ve always wanted to give back to the community, make a difference and help the area continue to live up to Money magazine’s Best Places to Live in Michigan!”