F2H Votes: Farmington School Board candidate Frank Raines III

It took a few text messages, but someone in the Farmington Public Schools community convinced 20-year resident Frank Raines III to run for school board.

“God sends things to me through other people that I know nothing about,” said Raines, whose children both graduated with honors from the district. “This is important to me, because I think it’s another way to give back for the success of my two daughters,”

Raines is among seven candidates running for two, 6-year terms, along with Cheryl Blau, David Ehrlich, Mable Fox, Steven Goldberg, Janet Ravitz Meir, and Richard Mukamal. Claudia Heinrich, Kevin J. Hammer, and Donald Walker are running for one 2-year term.

A minister from New York, Raines said he moved to Farmington Hills to be closer to his parents when he was called to serve a church in Detroit. He also has teaching experience, as a professor with Wayne County Community College District.

Raines served for several years on the board of a Detroit charter school and was appointed by former Governor Jennifer Granholm, and reappointed by former Governor Rick Snyder, to a seat representing the public on the Michigan Board of Medicine.

Experience in administrative roles, Raines said, helps him “sit back and listen. Too many of us think we already know what we don’t know.”

“It’s important to just focus on what others have done in the past and see what we can bring to the organization to help us move on,” he said. “I am not an ‘I’ person… No one person has the answer. We need to listen critically and delineate things folks are trying to say.”

Raines said he has never wanted to held back because of race, and believes in the importance of keeping diversity “melded within the environment we live in, so we can try to get away from this thing called racism.”

To learn more about Raines, visit facebook.com/frankrainesiiiforfarmingtonschoolboard/.