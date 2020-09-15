F2H Votes: Farmington School Board candidate Steven Goldberg

For Farmington Hills resident Steven Goldberg, running for a seat on the Farmington Public Schools Board of Education feels like a natural step.

Goldberg is among seven candidates running for two, 6-year terms, along with Cheryl Blau, David Ehrlich, Mable Fox, Frank Raines III, Janet Ravitz Meir, and Richard Mukamal. Claudia Heinrich, Kevin J. Hammer, and Donald Walker are running for one 2-year term.

While Goldberg’s wife, Julie, grew up in Farmington Hills and is a Harrison High School alumna, Steven has been a resident since they purchased their home in 2011. He has worked in finance throughout his career and currently, as Director of Consumer Transparency for Blue Cross.

Goldberg’s volunteer work has included coaching his son Grayson’s sports teams and mentoring a young man in Oak Park. But he said his experiences with the Hillside Elementary School Dads Club sparked his interest in running for office.

Grayson graduated from Hillside this past spring, and Julie was involved with the school’s PTA (Parent Teacher Association).

“We were just part of the fabric of that school,” he said. “I knew most of the teachers on a first-name basis. It felt like family there when I would walk in.”

If the school board was moving along swimmingly, Goldberg said, he probably wouldn’t have thrown his hat in the ring. He hopes to bring a skill set to the table that includes planning, governance, collaboration, and transparency.

“I think I can help shape where we go, and help us figure out how to function better and really become the school district we once were, but really aren’t there any more,” he said.

Goldberg would come in with a long-term approach to developing “a real crystal clear idea of where we want to go, and how we want to get there”. Clarity, transparency, and a common understanding also should be front and center as the district faces issues around diversity, he said.

Goldberg said parents needed more information about the district’s remote learning decision, especially since neighboring districts opted for some in-person learning. He would like to know more about how COVID-19 decisions are being made.

“I would truly be honored to be entrusted to this position, because it comes with tremendous responsibility,” he said. “I think we’re at a critical juncture in our school district, and we really need to get it right to be viewed by families as a great place to live because of our schools.”

You can learn more about Goldberg at facebook.com/Steve-Goldberg-for-Board-of-Education-104061671423639/ or his website, sites.google.com/view/vote-for-steve/home.