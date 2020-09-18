F2H Votes: Farmington School Board candidate Kevin Hammer

Long-time Farmington Hills resident Kevin Hammer has, in the past, thought about running for Farmington Public Schools Board of Education, but time was always an issue.

“There’s a lot of work here, if you really want to be a good school board member,” he said. “I think to be effective, you need to be involved in the community. You need to advocate for the district and the superintendent.”

With a lighter schedule ahead, Hammer decided to put his name on the November 3 ballot. Along with Claudia Heinrich, and Donald Walker, he’s running for one 2-year term. Seven candidates – Cheryl Blau, David Ehrlich, Mable Fox, Steven Goldberg, Frank Raines III, Janet Ravitz Meir, and Richard Mukamal – will vie for two, six-year board terms.

Hammer and his wife, Kouhaila, moved to Farmington Hills in 1987 and raised their three children in the community. A licensed attorney and Certified Public Accountant, he has been an active volunteer as a member of the Xemplar Club and the Farmington Area Commission on Aging, and as a coach for youth sports.

Hammer said he most enjoys chairing the annual Memorial Day Parade. He said the event helps build patriotism in the children it brings to downtown Farmington.

Wherever he pitches in, Hammer said, he is typically asked to take on a leadership role.

“I’m able to generate the regard and the trust of fellow board members,” he said. “I do my best, and I think I’ve been very successful about treating every situation with calm and respect.”

Those qualities, and his technical and interpersonal skills, Hammer believes, will make him an effective trustee.

“I really want to work cooperatively and collaboratively with all the board members to make the superintendent a success,” he said.

To learn more about Hammer, visit hammerforfps.com.