F2H Votes: Farmington School Board candidate David Ehrlich

Farmington Hills native and North Farmington High alum David Ehrlich wants to bring his experience with career and technical education to the Farmington Public Schools Board of Education.

“I want to give back to the community and the school system that shaped me into who I am today,” he said.

Ehrlich is among seven candidates for two 6-year terms, along with Cheryl Blau, Mable Fox, Steven Goldberg, Janet Ravitz Meir, Richard Mukamal, and Frank Raines III. Claudia Heinrich, Kevin J. Hammer, and Donald Walker are running for one 2-year term.

A high school teacher for 13 years, Erhlich said the time he spent in marketing classes and with DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America) at North influenced his decision to pursue a career in education. Today, he serves as Director of Education for a trade association that represents the work truck industry.

“I really believe a strong school system makes a strong community, and I want to make sure Farmington Public Schools can provide a world-class education for every student in the district,” he said.

Especially now, during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s also “important to make sure we continue to provide a safe environment. Safety and security cannot be compromised,” he added.

With experience as an educator and administrator, Ehrlich believes his knowledge about how buildings and districts work give him a unique perspective on school operations.

“My background in career and technical education is important, too, as we look to provide opportunities for our students, as well as other innovations,” he said.

As a trustee, Ehrlich said, he would listen to all stakeholders, including teachers, and make sure their voices are heard.

“I also want to make sure I’m part of a school board that communicates and collaborates, so we can continue to ensure that Farmington Public Schools remains a world-class school district,” he added.

Ehrlich’s Facebook page will be activated later this month at fb.me/DE4FPS.