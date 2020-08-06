F2H Votes: Farmington School Board candidate Claudia Heinrich

Farmington Hills resident Claudia Heinrich retired from her work as a math educator in 2015 and now wants to give back to her community as a Farmington Public Schools Board of Education trustee.

Heinrich, Kevin J. Hammer and Donald Walker are all running in November for a two-year term. Seven candidates will vie for one of two, six-year terms: Cheryl Blau, David Ehrlich, Mable Fox, Steven Goldberg, Janet L. Ravitz Meir, Richard Mukamal, and Frank Raines III.

Heinrich has lived all of her adult life in Farmington Hills, having bought a home just after graduating from college and getting married. She and her husband raised four daughters in the same home she lives in today.

“I feel very fortunate that we lived in Farmington Hills, and that we lived in a good school district,” she said, adding that her children attended Flanders Elementary, Power Middle School, and Farmington High School. She also has grandchildren who attend Farmington STEAM Academy.

Heinrich said she was encouraged to go into math at a time when few women were in the field. In addition to high school classes, she also taught at Oakland Community and Schoolcraft Colleges.

“I liked the opportunities that working with high school students provided,” she said. “I always like to find ways to get students to learn.”

Heinrich believes her career experience will serve the board well.

“I feel like the school board needs a balance of people with a lot of backgrounds,” she said. “My background as an educator will be helpful. I fell like it gives me a voice in… maintaining the high quality of schools that Farmington Public Schools is known for.”

An active volunteer, Heinrich has been connected with community groups, volunteered in her children’s schools, and twice served as a Girl Scout troop leader. Working with her Delta Kappa Gamma chapter post-retirement has kept her connected with education, she said.

Heinrich describes herself as “a life-long learner.”

“Education is a passion, and wanting to make a difference in the world,” she said. “I’m proud of the fact that I raised children who want to make the world a better place.”