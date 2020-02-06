Explore tech careers at Farmington Hills event

Students, parents, veterans, and career-changers can explore alternatives to a four-year degree during the Technical Career Night, held Tuesday, March 3 at the Costick Center, 28600 W. 11 Mile Road in Farmington Hills.

Hosted by the Farmington Hills/Farmington Commission on Children, Youth & Families, the 7 pm. event will feature electricians, plumbers, realtors, and professionals from the HVAC, automotive, and environmental professions sharing their career success stories.

A representative from the Metro Detroit branch of the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) will be at the event to promote women’s interest in construction field careers.

Representatives from Farmington Public Schools, Oakland Schools Technical Campuses, and Oakland Community College will have information on technical training and help high school sophomores and juniors with planning classes.

There’s no need to register. To learn more, contact Ed Cherkinsky at 248-661-5114 or echerkinsk@aol.com.