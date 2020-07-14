Everyone’s masked up at the Farmington Farmers Market

This week everyone will be wearing masks at the Farmington Farmers Market.

In accordance with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s recent executive order, the Saturday market will require all visitors over the age of 5 to wear masks. If you don’t have a mask, free ones will be available at the entrances or from any volunteer.

“Our stated mission is to keep everyone healthy,” said market manager Walt Gajewski. “And wearing masks will go a long way to achieving that.”

The other big news this Saturday is the arrival of sweet corn. It signals that the market is reaching its peak of nutritious bounty that will continue through the summer.

Other highlights include the return of Imperial Vegetables & Flowers with beautiful bouquets, and the music of C4, a band that presents an eclectic mix of Celtic, folk, and modern rock. Back at the entrances, shoppers will find new canvas market bags available for a $1 (or more) donation.

After an early opening last week, the market will ring its bell at the usual 9 a.m. Saturday. But most farmers and some vendors will be ready by 8 a.m., so come early — and don’t forget to bring your mask.

Voting 4 the Best Farmers Market in Metro Detroit continues until 11 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15. To show your support, click here.

The Farmington Farmers Market is open Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., through October. Learn more and place advance orders with vendors at farmingtonfarmersmarket.com.