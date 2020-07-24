Events focus on Farmington Schools back-to-school plans

Two upcoming events will give parents an opportunity to learn more about Farmington Public Schools’ 2020-2021 back-to-school plans.

Return to Learning: A Community Town Hall Webinar

Hosted by the Farmington Area PTA Council, this event will be held on Monday, July 27, 7-8:30 p.m., on the Zoom videoconferencing platform.

The discussion about reentry to school in the fall will feature district and state perspectives, including an education and budget update by State Rep. Christine Greig (D-Farmington Hills) In addition to Rep. Greig, panelists include Brandy Johnson, Advisor for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Education Policy Team, and Farmington Public Schools representatives.

The event has room for 100 attendees and will be recorded. Register and learn more at facebook.com/events/587385425481439.

Virtual Learning Path Information Sessions

Farmington Public Schools has extended the deadline to August 10 for parents interested in enrolling their children in an entirely virtual school experience during the 2020-2021 school year.

Links will be available soon for information sessions on the K-12 Virtual Learning Path offered via WebEx, at 6:30 p.m. for K-5 families and 7:45 p.m. for 6-12 families The meeting will be recorded and posted on the FPS Moving Learning Forward website. Learn more about the Virtual Learning Path here: files.constantcontact.com/a8512a1c601/856510a6-0751-4e78-8bff-dda46554c0e0.pdf.

For information and updates, follow the district on Facebook.