Entries due July 20 for Oakland COVID art contest

Oakland County residents ages 10 and older are invited to submit art work by July 20 for the Oakland Together COVID-19 Safety Video & Art Contest, an online competition.

County officials say COVID-19 continues to be a significant health problem, and the best way to stop the spread is by masking up and social distancing. Artists may submit a video or two-dimensional artwork showcasing COVID-19 safety by wearing a facial mask or practicing social distancing.

A panel of judges will review all entries, and the public will choose winners through an online voting process. There are separate categories for ages 10-17 and ages 18 and older in both video and visual arts. Every finalist will receive $100, and category winners will be awarded an additional $250.

A virtual exhibition of winning entries will be featured at oakgov.com and on county social media accounts. In addition, the county will use the artwork for public service announcements. Finalists will be announced on July 30 and winners, on August 8.

To learn more, visit oakgov.com/covid/contests/Pages/default.aspx.