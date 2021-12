Farmington residents with holiday light displays can enter a contest this month hosted by the city’s Beautification Committee.

The Holiday Lights Contest will include a prize raffle with winners chosen during the last week in December from entries on the map. The contest is open only to residents of Farmington.

To enter your address, visit bit.ly/FarmingtonLightsSubmissionForm.

If you’re planning a holiday lights tour, check out the map: bit.ly/FarmingtonHolidayLightsMap

Reported by Farmington Voice