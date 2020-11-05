Enjoy your Farmington Farmers Market bonus week

With a few more days of 60-degree temperatures ahead, the Farmington Farmers Market will stretch out its season for one more Saturday in a Michigan small town.

“Our farmers have had a phenomenal growing season straight through the beautiful fall that we have all been enjoying,” Market Manager Walt Gajewski said. “We can also take advantage of what looks like just a beautiful stretch of weather! In fact we have enjoyed 25 straight weeks of dry weather and mostly blue skies.”

After this week’s elections, he added, people may be looking to get back into their regular routines, “which means coming to market this Saturday!”

Named metro Detroit’s favorite market in WDIV-TV’s annual Vote4THEBEST competition, the market is located at Grand River and Grove Street in downtown Farmington and is free and open to the public 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on November 7. More than 35 vendors plan to attend this week, including new vendor Michigan Candle. Bob Skon performs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

To learn more, visit farmingtonfarmersmarket.com.