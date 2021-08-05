Enjoy outdoor music this weekend in Farmington, Hills

Your Farmington area musical weekend starts Thursday night in a Farmington Hills park and runs through Saturday morning in a small Michigan town.

Catch these acts, all performing outdoors:

Stars in the Park: The Whiskey Charmers

This Thursday, 7 p.m., concert at Heritage Park features Detroit-based alt-country band The Whiskey Charmers, led by Carrie Shepard and Lawrence Daversa. Fans compare their sound to riding through the desert with the top down. Enjoy their music in the park’s outdoor amphitheater at 24915 Farmington Road. Bring chairs or a blanket and a picnic dinner if you wish, but no alcohol or pets. In case of inclement weather, concerts move to the Costick Center, 28600 W. 11 Mile Road. Call 248-473-1848 for updates. Preview the band: starsinthepark.live/concerts.

Rhythms in Riley Park: Wayback Machine (classic rock)

Travel way back on Friday at 7 p.m. to The Summer of Love, The British Invasion, Motown and other stops into the 70s and 80s. Never one to back down from a challenging vocal or harmony, Wayback Machine always hits the groove with feeling and will find the fun at the Walter Sundquist Farmington Pavilion and Riley Park in downtown Farmington. Mike Freeman, Jr., opens at 7 p.m. Pick up your Syndicate beverage, and bring a chair or blanket and dinner from a downtown restaurant to the park at Grand River and Grove Street. Learn more and preview the band: downtownfarmington.org/downtown_events/what_s_happening/rhythms_in_riley_park.php

Farmington Farmers & Artisans Market: Bob Skon

Singer, songwriter, and guitarist Bob Skon headlines Music at the Market on Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., during the Farmington Farmers & Artisans Market. He’ll bring “a healthy dose of folk-rock, and a touch of jazz” to the tent on the east side of Riley Park at Grand River and Grove Street. Learn more: farmingtonfarmersmarket.com.