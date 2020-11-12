Enjoy holiday lights, see Santa at Farmington Hills ceremony

The City of Farmington Hills’ 28th Annual Holiday Lights Ceremony will go on Tuesday, December 1, but with a few COVID-19 safety adjustments.

The 6:30 p.m. celebration takes place on the Farmington Hills City Hall campus, 31555 W. 11 Mile Road (southwest corner at Orchard Lake Road).

Trees will be illuminated along, with a 20-foot tall candle that sits in the center of the fountain on the northeast side of the campus.

“The lights and candle represent our commitment to peace and unity here in Farmington Hills,” Mayor Vicki Barnett said in a press release. “We look forward every year to this traditional holiday event.”

All activities will be held outdoors. As usual, Santa will arrive on a fire truck but, for safety reasons, will not visit with children inside Fire Station No. 5. A special guest singer from the Farmington High School Vocal Harmonics will provide holiday entertainment.

For more information, call 248-473-1800.