Employee complaints on library board special meeting agenda

Farmington Community Library trustees have scheduled a special meeting Thursday to discuss a legal investigation into employee complaints.

The board in March authorized attorney Mike Blum of Foster Swift to review an Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) complaint. Earlier this month, trustee Danette Duron-Willner cited other employee issues when she moved for a “no confidence” vote in director Riti Grover.

Also on the 6 p.m. agenda, trustees will discuss how to process future complaints.

Learn how to attend the Zoom meeting and make a public comment here: farmlib.org/virtual-board-meeting/. Find the full meeting agenda here: history.farmlib.org/library/pdfs/042921agenda.pdf.