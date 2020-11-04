Election results 2020: Oakland County races

We’ve got unofficial results for local Oakland County commissioner and all county-wide races.
NOTE: Local races are updated as results become available. Other races will be updated at 25, 50, 75, and 100 percent of precincts reporting.
News from the heart of our community
We’ve got unofficial results for local Oakland County commissioner and all county-wide races.
NOTE: Local races are updated as results become available. Other races will be updated at 25, 50, 75, and 100 percent of precincts reporting.