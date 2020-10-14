Election Essentials 2020

Election Day 2020

Download this page as a cheat sheet (PDF)

The general election takes place Nov. 3, 2020. Here’s what you need to know about the precincts, hours and details of voting in person or absentee.

Election Day hours: Precincts will be open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. for in-person voting

Registering for the election: Voters can register for the Nov. 3 general election up to and on Election Day. Here’s how to register if you have not done so.

Absentee ballots: To vote absentee, a resident must request a ballot from their city or township clerk. For individuals who have a state driver’s license or ID, this process can take place online at Michigan.gov/Vote. Residents also may download and sign an application for an absentee ballot, or write a request for a ballot and sign it. Signed requests or applications may be mailed to the clerk or scanned and emailed to the clerk. Michigan’s Secretary of State Office has a detailed Absentee Voting Fact Sheet that you can view on the SOS site. You can also download that sheet here.

Absent voter ballots come with postage-paid envelopes. You can also use these drop boxes:

Farmington Hills – in front of the Police Station, 31655 W. 11 Mile Rd., and on the south entrance wall of City Hall, 31555 W. 11 Mile Rd.

Farmington – at the circle drive on the west side of City Hall, 23600 Liberty St.

Visit mvic.sos.state.mi.us/Voter/Index to track your ballot, and call your city clerk if you have questions or concerns:

Farmington – 248-474-5500, ext. 2218

Farmington Hills – 248-871-2410

NOTE: It’s advised that you request an absentee ballot at least a month in advance of the election. Given this fact, if you have NOT requested your absentee ballot yet, printing out an application and taking it directly to the clerk’s office is advisable.

Farmington City Clerk’s Office

City Clerk Mary Mullison

Email: mmullison@farmgov.com

Phone: 248-475-5500 ext 2218

Address: 23600 Liberty Street, Farmington, MI 48335

Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

Elections Information

Farmington Hills Clerk’s Office

City Clerk Pam Smith

Email: psmith@fhgov.com

Phone: (248) 871-2410

Address: 31555 W. Eleven Mile Road, Farmington Hills, MI 48336

Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

Elections Information

Oakland County Elections

Oakland County Clerk Lisa Brown

Email: clerk@oakgov.com

Address: 1200 N. Telegraph, Building 12 East, Pontiac, MI 48341

Phone: (248) 858-0560

Fax: (248) 858-1533