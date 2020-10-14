Election Essentials 2020

Election Day 2020
The general election takes place Nov. 3, 2020. Here’s what you need to know about the precincts, hours and details of voting in person or absentee.
Election Day hours: Precincts will be open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. for in-person voting
Registering for the election: Voters can register for the Nov. 3 general election up to and on Election Day. Here’s how to register if you have not done so.
Absentee ballots: To vote absentee, a resident must request a ballot from their city or township clerk. For individuals who have a state driver’s license or ID, this process can take place online at Michigan.gov/Vote. Residents also may download and sign an application for an absentee ballot, or write a request for a ballot and sign it. Signed requests or applications may be mailed to the clerk or scanned and emailed to the clerk. Michigan’s Secretary of State Office has a detailed Absentee Voting Fact Sheet that you can view on the SOS site. You can also download that sheet here.
Absent voter ballots come with postage-paid envelopes. You can also use these drop boxes:
- Farmington Hills – in front of the Police Station, 31655 W. 11 Mile Rd., and on the south entrance wall of City Hall, 31555 W. 11 Mile Rd.
- Farmington – at the circle drive on the west side of City Hall, 23600 Liberty St.
Visit mvic.sos.state.mi.us/Voter/Index to track your ballot, and call your city clerk if you have questions or concerns:
- Farmington – 248-474-5500, ext. 2218
- Farmington Hills – 248-871-2410
NOTE: It’s advised that you request an absentee ballot at least a month in advance of the election. Given this fact, if you have NOT requested your absentee ballot yet, printing out an application and taking it directly to the clerk’s office is advisable.
Farmington City Clerk’s Office
City Clerk Mary Mullison
Email: mmullison@farmgov.com
Phone: 248-475-5500 ext 2218
Address: 23600 Liberty Street, Farmington, MI 48335
Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday
Elections Information
Farmington Hills Clerk’s Office
City Clerk Pam Smith
Email: psmith@fhgov.com
Phone: (248) 871-2410
Address: 31555 W. Eleven Mile Road, Farmington Hills, MI 48336
Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday
Elections Information
Oakland County Clerk Lisa Brown
Email: clerk@oakgov.com
Address: 1200 N. Telegraph, Building 12 East, Pontiac, MI 48341
Phone: (248) 858-0560
Fax: (248) 858-1533
Important dates
- Monday, Oct. 19 – Last day to register to vote in any matter other than in-person at your local Clerk’s Office. After this date, you can register at your clerk’s office (through November 3, 8 p.m.).
- Tuesday, Oct. 20 through Tuesday, Nov. 3 until 8 p.m. – A person may register to vote in-person at their local Clerk’s Office with proof of residency.
- Friday, Oct. 30, 5 p.m. – Deadline to request an absent voter ballot to be mailed via first class mail. Print an absent voter ballot application: Farmington or Farmington Hills.
- Monday, Nov. 2 until 4 p.m. – Last day for registered voters to request an absent voter ballot in-person at the Clerk’s Office. Photo ID or completion of an Affidavit Not in Possession of Photo ID is required.
- Tuesday, Nov. 3 until 8 p.m. – A person registering on Election Day in-person in the Clerk’s Office may obtain and vote an absent voter ballot or vote in their proper precinct.
Absentee voter deadlines
Voters who want to receive an absent voter ballot have a few important dates to consider in October and November:
Now
You can obtain a ballot either by mail or in person at your City Clerk’s Office. If you do not bring a photo ID, you will be asked to complete an affidavit before receiving your ballot. You must submit an application that will be verified before receiving your ballot. You can either take your ballot home or complete it in a voting booth at City Hall.
October 19
This is your last day to register to vote anywhere other than your city clerk’s office. After this date, you can register at your clerk’s office (through November 3, 8 p.m.).
October 30
If you want to receive a ballot by mail, your city clerk must receive your ballot application by October 30. Clerks cannot mail out ballots after that date.
November 2
This is the last day you can receive an absent voter ballot at City Hall. You must submit your request by 4 p.m., and vote your ballot before you leave.
November 3
If you still have your absent voter ballot on Election Day, you have a couple of choices:
- Return your ballot to your City Hall.
- Vote at your precinct. (You’ll be asked to turn over your ballot.) You can also vote in person if you’ve lost your absent voter ballot.
Voter Resources
Here are guides, resources and downloads that may be helpful to you as a voter.
Michigan voter registration application (PDF)
Absentee voter application (PDF)
Oakland County clerks and contact information (PDF)
City of Farmington Voters Guide (PDF)
Sample ballot: Farmington Hills, Precincts 1 and 2 (PDF)
Election Inspector Application (PDF)
Polling places
City of Farmington
City of Farmington Precincts Map (PDF)
Precinct 1: Farmington City Hall, 23600 Liberty St.
Precinct 2: Freedom Gateway Church, 31590 Grand River Ave.
Precinct 3: Farmington High School, 32000 Shiawassee
Precinct 4: Farmington High School, 32000 Shiawassee
Precinct 5: Longacre Elementary Schoo, ,34850 Arundel
Precinct 6: Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, 23815 Power Road
Farmington Hills:
Farmington Hills Voter Precincts Map (PDF)
Farmington Hills Precincts App (plug in your address to find your precinct)
Precinct 1: Warner Middle School, 30303 14 Mile Road
Precinct 2: United Orchard Methodist Church, 30450 Farmington Road
Precinct 3: Forest Elementary School, 34545 Old Timber Road
Precinct 4: Faith Covenant Church, 35415 14 Mile Road
Precinct 5: Grace Chapel Church, 27996 Halsted Road
Precinct 6: Grace Chapel Church, 27996 Halsted Road
Precinct 7: Hope Lutheran Church, 39200 12 Mile Road
Precinct 8: North Congregational Church, 36520 12 Mile Road
Precinct 9: Farmington STEAM Academy (formerly Dunckel Middle School), 32800 12 Mile Road
Precinct 10: Kenbrook Elementary School, 32130 Bonnet Hill Road
Precinct 11: Farmington Central High School (Formerly Highmeadow Common Campus), 30175 Highmeadow
Precinct 12: Woodcreek Elementary School, 28400 Harwich
Precinct 13: Farmington Hills Activities Center, 28600 11 Mile Road
Precinct 14: First Presbyterian Church, 26165 Farmington Road
Precinct 15: St. Toma Syriac Catholic Church, 25600 Drake Road
Precinct 16: Hillside Elementary School, 36801 11 Mile Road
Precinct 17: St. Toma Syriac Catholic Church, 25600 Drake Road
Precinct 18: East Middle School, 25000 Middlebelt
Precinct 19: East Middle School, 25000 Middlebelt
Precinct 20: Salvation Army Community Center, 27500 Shiawassee
Precinct 21: Lanigan Elementary School, 23800 Tuck Road
Precinct 22: St. John Lutheran Church, 23225 Gill Road
Precinct 23: St. John Lutheran Church, 23225 Gill Road
Precinct 24: Power Middle School, 34740 Rhonswood
Precinct 25: Gill Elementary School, 21195 Gill Road
Precinct 26: Tawheed Center, 29707 W. 10 Mile Road
Precinct 27: Greater Seth Temple, 28125 Grand River Ave.
Board of Education Candidates
Nine Farmington Public Schools Board of Education candidates answered four rounds of questions during a September 24 online forum hosted by the district’s PTA Council.
The event was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. District residents had the opportunity to submit questions before the meeting. We’ve recapped one response from each candidate and encourage you to watch the full video.
Candidate Q&As
Claudia Heinrich
Mable Fox
Donald Walker
Richard Mukamal
Steven Goldberg
The candidate profiles:
Cheryl Blau
Mable Fox
Steven Goldberg
Kevin Hammer
Claudia Heinrich
Janet Ravitz Meir
Richard Mukamal
Frank Raines III
Donald Walker
On return to school:
Claudia Heinrich
Kevin Hammer
Steven Goldberg
Candidate interviews
Farmington Voice sent surveys to candidates in the Nov. 3 election. We will add links to them as they are returned.
Oakland County Board of Commissioners
William Miller (District 14)
Marcia Gershenson (District 13)
Video interviews
Video interviews done by the local publication, the Oakland County Times (videos will be added here until Election Day).
State Representative 37th District
- Samantha Steckloff (D)
- Mitch Swoboda (R)
- James K. Young (L)
County Executive
- David Coulter (D)
- Michael Kowall (R)
- Connor Nepomuceno (L)
County Sheriff
- Vincent Gregory (D)
- Michael Bouchard (R)
Oakland County Prosecutor
- Karen McDonald (D)
- Lin Goetz (R)
Clerk & Register of Deeds – Democratic
- Lisa Brown (D)
- Tina Barton (R)
County Treasurer
- Robert Wittenberg (D)
- Joe Kent (R)
Water Resources Commissioner
- Jim Nash (D)
- Jim Stevens (R)
County Commissioner 13th District
- Marcia Gershenson (D)
- Max Rohtbart (R)
County Commissioner 14th District
- William Miller III (D)
- Theresa Noseworthy (R)
County Commissioner 21st District – Democratic
- Janet Jackson (D)
- Bill Smith (R)
Sixth Circuit Court Judge: Non-incumbent position
- Clarence Dass
- Lorie Savin
- Adrienne Young (write-in)
Oakland Community College Board of Trustees
- John P. McCulloch
- E. Wadsworth Sherrod III
- John D. Tolbert
- Shirley J. Bryant
- Jason Michael Deneau
- Dandridge Floyd
- Susan Gibson
Farmington Public Schools Board of Trustees
6-year term
- Mable Fox
- Steven Goldberg
- Janet L. Ravitz Meir
- Richard Mukamal
- Frank Raines III
- Cheryl Blau
2-year term
- Claudia Heinrich
- Donald Walker
- Kevin Hammer
Videos will be added up until election day. View them all at oaklandcounty115.com/2020/08/18/candidate-interviews-nov-3-2020-election/