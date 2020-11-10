Eight Farmington military banners honor local veterans

The City of Farmington earlier this year launched a military banner program that now honors eight veterans in downtown Farmington.

With a Memorial Day launch canceled by COVID-19, banners have quietly appeared on light poles along Grand River. The very first was raised in August for veteran Albert Roe, who passed away shortly after his banner went up near the Masonic Hall on Farmington Road. Staff Sgt. Roe served with the 11th Airborne in the Pacific Theater during World War II.

Farmington resident Jim Forbes watched his banner raised during a September ceremony at Grand River and Grove Street attended by a small number of city officials, and American Legion and family members. Staff Sgt. (T3) Forbes served in Japan during World War II.

The display includes the Dix brothers, who lived on Grand River and Power Road in Farmington. Fireman Robert Dix served from 1943 to 1946 in the South Pacific, and Air Force Corporal Willis Dix served with the 880th Bomb Squad.

Banners pictured on the city’s website also honor these Farmington area veterans:

For information about how to honor a local veteran with a banner, visit farmgov.com/Community/Military-Banners.aspx.