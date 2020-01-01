Education Foundation ‘Toast’ raises $50K for grants

More than 400 supporters raised over $50,000 during the Farmington/Farmington Hills Education Foundation (FFHEF) “A Toast to Education,” held November 1 at Farmington Hills Manor.

Proceeds represent a 10 percent increase over last year’s event. Since launching in 2012, the Education Foundation has awarded more than $347,000 in grants for 307 technology, extracurricular enrichment, arts, and scholastic achievement projects in Farmington Public Schools.

The seventh annual event featured music by David Drake and the Awesome Allstar Big Band, food tastings from local restaurants, wine and craft beer tastings, and raffles. Local business owners, parents, residents, Foundation trustees, and school administrators served as guest pourers and servers.

Raffle items were donated by local, regional, and national businesses, as well as by 14 school PTAs/PTSAs in the District. The raffle team was led by Toast volunteer Sarina Mosher and Aimee Ergas, FFHEF Trustee.

“Every prize showed the generosity of our community, our schools’ PTAs, and PTSAs, and the dedication of our FFHEF trustees… this was truly a team effort,” Ergas said.

The event’s presenting sponsor was Paulson’s Audio/Video and More. Other sponsors included Busch’s Fresh Food Markets, McCarthy & Smith, Inc., LOC Federal Credit Union, State Representative Christine Greig, Farmington/Farmington Hills Optimist Club, Randy Bruce 37th District House Candidate, RFT, Ram Creations, Dublin Cleaners, and Darrell’s Firestone.

To learn more about the foundation, visit ffhedfoundation.org.