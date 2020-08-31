Education Essentials
Education resources and stories for and about Farmington and Farmington Hills parents and families.

COVID-19 plans

 

If you need help

  • CARES of Farmington Hills – mobile food pantry, Bridge card market
  • Neighborhood House – emergency assistance, food shelf
  • Operation Common Good – helps with food, clothing, school fees, and more for FPS families in need
  • Hackboxes – Located at Longacre Elementary, Lanigan Elementary, Beechview Elementary, Power Middle School, and the Maxfield Education Building, these boxes are typically stocked with cleaning and hygiene items, and school supplies.
  • Farmington Public Schools Homeless Services– available for any FPS family without a permanent home