Education Essentials

Education resources and stories for and about Farmington and Farmington Hills parents and families.
Farmington Public Schools
- Moving Forward Learning Plan
- Learning Moving Forward FAQ
- Virtual Learning Path (VLP)
- COVID Preparedness and Response Plan
- Meal Service Plan (Free, Reduced, and Paid)
State of Michigan
- MI Safe Schools: Michigan’s 2020-21 Return to School Roadmap – State of Michigan
- MI Safe Start Plan – State of Michigan
- Michigan COVID-19 Education and Resources: Michigan Department of Education
- Health and Nutrition Services: State of Michigan
- Online Instruction Resources: State of Michigan
Other
- Resources for Families, PTA leaders and Educators: National Parent Teacher Association
- Archdiocese of Detroit Schools Plan: COVID preparedness plan for Phases 4 and 5
- Schools Reopening Tracker: School districts across Michigan and their plans for in-person, virtual or hybrid education (Chalkbeat)
School News
Additional resources
For parents
- Notes from the Backpack: Podcast on COVID-19 and Back to School from the National PTA
- Beaumont House Call Podcast: The Return to School Episode
- 6 Things Parents Need to Know About Returning to School During COVID-19: Beaumont Health
For teachers
- K-12 Career Readiness Resources: Connections to career readiness sites and resources for educators to share with students
- Detroit Historical Society Teacher Portal: Lesson plans and other materials related to Detroit and regional history
- Annotated List of Educational Tech Tools
COVID-19 plans
- Farmington Public Schools: All Farmington students will start the year with virtual instruction. Remote learning will continue at least through Oct. 30. VLP has been put on pause. More information here
- Clarenceville Public Schools: All Clarenceville students can follow a phased or virtual academy approach for the year. More information and updates here
- Hillel Day School: Open for in-person instruction starting Aug. 25
- Mercy High School: Mercy is following a hybrid model for Phase 4, with a full return to classes in Phase 5.
- Our Lady of Sorrows: In person instruction for students in grades K-8
- Schoolhouse Montessori Academy: Offering in-person learning for ages 6 weeks to 12 years
- St. Fabian Elementary and Middle School: In-person classes based on the Archdiocese of Detroit Catholic schools guidelines
If you need help
- CARES of Farmington Hills – mobile food pantry, Bridge card market
- Neighborhood House – emergency assistance, food shelf
- Operation Common Good – helps with food, clothing, school fees, and more for FPS families in need
- Hackboxes – Located at Longacre Elementary, Lanigan Elementary, Beechview Elementary, Power Middle School, and the Maxfield Education Building, these boxes are typically stocked with cleaning and hygiene items, and school supplies.
- Farmington Public Schools Homeless Services– available for any FPS family without a permanent home