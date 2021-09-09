DTE power outage meetings set in Farmington, Hills

In the wake of multiple power outages this summer, DTE will host community meetings this month in Farmington Hills and Farmington.

Company representatives will explain planned infrastructure improvements and tree trimming in the area. They’ll also discuss plans to address problems with specific circuits that have experienced repeated electrical issues and frequent outages.

The company will directly contact residents served by those circuits; each supplies power to 1,000-3,000 customers. Though focused on problem areas, anyone can attend either of these meetings:

Wednesday, September 22, 5-7:30 p.m.: Heritage Park North Pavilion, 24915 Farmington Road, Farmington Hills

Wednesday, September 29, 5-7:30 p.m.: Walter Sundquist Farmington Pavilion, Grand River and Grove Street, downtown Farmington

For more information, visit fhgov.com/DTEResourcePage.