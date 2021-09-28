Drug take-back set October 23 in Farmington Hills

Farmington area residents can get rid of old prescription drugs during a take-back event held October 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Farmington Hills Police Headquarters, 31655 W. 11 Mile Road.

A partnership between police and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the event will safely and anonymously remove potentially dangerous medication requiring a prescription from homes throughout the community.

An April 2021 event collected 322 pounds of prescription drugs from homes throughout the community. Drugs were destroyed by the DEA under all applicable federal and state laws and regulations. Nationally, the DEA has collected more than 12 million pounds of drugs since 2010.

Residents of any city may take part in Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. Unwanted prescription drugs (except liquids) are accepted anonymously in any type of container, and no identifying information is required.

To dispose of liquids, pick up a free Deterra Drug Deactivation pouch at the Police Department front desk. Each take-home pouch deactivates six ounces of cream or liquid, six patches, or 45 pills rendering them inert and non-retrievable.