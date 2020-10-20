Drop off old prescriptions Saturday in Farmington, Hills

Farmington Hills Police and Farmington Public Safety Departments will accept expired or unwanted prescription medications on Saturday, October 24.

The Farmington Hills Prescription Drug Take-Back Day takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Police Headquarters, 31655 W. 11 Mile Road. Residents of any city may participate, and everyone must wear a mask when they enter the building.

During last year’s Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, the department collected 648 pounds of prescription drugs. Since the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) program began in 2010, more than 12 million pounds have been collected nationally.

Farmington Public Safety will collect prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., as part of Operation Medicine Cabinet. Pull up to the west side of the building at 23600 Liberty Street, and an officer will meet you curbside.

Unwanted prescription drugs are accepted anonymously in any type of container, and no identifying information is required. The DEA does not accept liquids. All drugs will be properly disposed of in accordance with all applicable federal and state laws and regulations.

According to the National Safety Council, teens are more likely to abuse a prescription drug than an illegal street drug, and 70 percent of those who have abused prescription painkillers reported getting them through friends or relatives.

For more information about the Farmington Hills event, call the Investigative Division at 248-871-2770. To learn more about the Farmington event, call 248-474-4700. In addition, both departments have drop boxes for unwanted medications that are available 24/7.