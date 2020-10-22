Drop off hazardous waste, shredding, recycling on Saturday

Farmington and Farmington Hills residents have an opportunity to dispose of household hazardous waste and more during a RRRASOC event held 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on October 24 at the Materials Recovery Facility, 20875 Mapleridge Ave., Southfield.

Dispose of household hazardous waste items, unwanted clothing and household goods, and shred sensitive documents during this event open to all RRRASOC (Resource Recovery and Recycling Authority of Southwest Oakland County) communities.

Items accepted include oil-based paint, solvents, automotive fluids, household cleaners, lawn and garden chemicals, batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, and unused and expired medications. Residents may also bring unwanted and broken electronics.

Latex paint, explosives, smoke detectors, radioactive waste, or commercial/business waste are not accepted.

Keep products in original containers and don’t mix products together. Containers should be tightly sealed, packed in a box in an upright, stable position, and transported in the trunk of a car or bed of a truck.

Residents can bring up to three boxes or 100 pounds for shredding.

Simple Recycling items accepted include unwanted clothing, shoes, accessories and other household discards such as kitchenware, tools, toys and books.

A complete list of event dates and acceptable household hazardous waste items is available at rrrasoc.org or by calling 248-208-2270. Events are held rain or shine.