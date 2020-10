The Dawoodi Bohras Detroit will host a drive-up food pantry at 20959 Orchard Lake Road in Farmington Hills.

The pantry is open to the public 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Food will be brought to your vehicle.

To participate, sign up for a time slot at signupgenius.com/go/8050d4baaa729a02-drive. To learn more, write to detroit.mi@usa.thedawoodibohras.com.