Dozens of jobs open at The Hawk in Farmington Hills

Dozens of part-time jobs are available as the City of Farmington Hills prepares to open its new community center, The Hawk.

All candidates must complete a City of Farmington Hills employment application available at fhgov.com under “Employment”. Documents can be sent to hr@fhgov.com or dropped off at the Human Resources Department inside City Hall, 31555 W. 11 Mile Rd.

Here’s a list of open positions:

Guest Services Assistant – $12.00-$14.00 hr. (20-25 hours per week, flexible schedule) Perform a variety of general office tasks with extensive customer contact.

Guest Services Coordinator – $14.00-$16.00 hr. (20-24 hours per week, Monday-Friday, 8:30 am 1 pm) Provide excellent customer service in person and over the phone. Responsible for selling and renewing passes. Assist with tours and sales presentations to interested passholders.

Marketing Coordinator – Social Media – $14.00-$16.00 hr. (20-25 hours per week, Monday Friday, 8:30 am-4:30 pm) Maintain the Special Services social media and online presences including researching marketing trends, posting content, and encouraging audience engagement.

Marketing Coordinator – Graphic Design – $14.00-$16.00 hr. (20-25 hours per week, Monday Friday, 8:30 am-4:30 pm) Assist the Marketing Team in all areas of in-house graphic design production, including curating email and digital marketing assets.

Gym Attendant – $9.87-10.37 hr. (10+ hours per week) Greet passholders and check them into the facility. Provide information about the facility and class registration. Maintain gym equipment.

Fitness Center Attendant – $9.87-$10.37 hr. (10+ hours per week) Greet passholders and provide a safe and clean environment. Provide information about the facility and class registration. Maintain and oversee use of gym equipment.

Healthy Living Coach – $12.00-$14.00 hr. (10+ hours per week) Responsible for facilitating passholder involvement and relationship building and monitoring activities in the Fitness Center. Assist passholders with questions and concerns, provide equipment/facility orientations, set goals, and educate passholders on Hawk Personal/Small Group Training options.

Fitness Programmer – $17.00-$19.00 hr. (20+ hours per week) Act as manager on duty and point person when Health and Fitness Coordinator is not on site. Responsible for fitness staff training, scheduling, and payroll.

Group Exercise Instructor – Starting at $17.00 hr. (12 +/- hours per week) Responsible for preparation, planning, and instruction of assigned group exercise classes.

Small Group Trainer – Starting at $18.00 hr. (10 +/- hours per week) Responsible for the preparation, planning and instruction of assigned Small Group classes.

Certified Personal Trainer – Starting at $19.00 hr. (10+/- hours per week) Responsible for developing individualized, goal-oriented training plans, and conducting personal training sessions.

Special Events Aide – Facilities – $9.87-$10.37 hr. (5-28 hours per week, some evenings and weekends) Provide operational functions before, during, and after events. Assist with site set-up and take down, registration, food handling, and various activities.

Special Events Leader – Facilities – $10.50-$11.55 hr. (5-30 hours per week, some evenings and weekends) Provide operational functions before, during, and after programs and events. Assist with site set-up and take down, registration, food handling, and various activities.

Special Events Coordinator – Facilities – $14.00-$16.00 hr. (5-28 hours per week, some evenings and weekends) Provide operational functions before, during, and after events. Lead and assist with site set-up and take down, registration, food handling, and various activities.

Birthday Party Leader – $10.50-$11.55 hr. (10-20 hours per week; evenings and weekends) Responsible for facilitating birthday parties at the Farmington Hills Community Center – The Hawk and some other locations.

Birthday Party Coordinator – $14.00-$16.00 hr. (20-30 hours per week; evenings and weekends) Plan and organize birthday parties at the Farmington Hills Community Center – The Hawk and some other locations.

Hawk’s Nest Aide – $9.87-$10.37 hr. (5-30 hours per week, some evenings and weekends) Provide operational functions before, during, and after Hawk’s Nest open hours, assist with site set-up and clean-up.

Hawk’s Nest Leader – $10.50-$11.55 hr. (5-30 hours per week, some evenings and weekends) Provide a safe, fun, and inviting environment for participants in Hawk’s Nest areas. Ensure the health, safety, and well-being of children in the program.

Aquatic Attendant – $9.87-$10.37 hr. (5-28 hours per week) Assist with check-in and other administrative tasks, enforce all facility rules.

Lifeguard – $10.50-$11.55 hr. (5-28 hours per week) Identify and work to prevent potential accidents, enforce all facility rules, respond quickly and decisively in accordance with established emergency and accident procedures. Administer first aid and CPR as required.

Swim Instructor – $12.00-$14.00 hr. (5-28 hours per week) Organize and teach swim lessons to preschool and youth students following the swim lesson program curriculum.

Aquatic Coordinator – $14.00-$16.00 hr. (28 hours per week, mostly afternoons and evenings) Oversee and manage swim lesson program and staff. Organize and teach swim lessons to preschool and youth students following the swim lesson program curriculum as needed.

Aquatic Programmer – $17.00-$19.00 hr. (28 hours per week, mostly afternoons and evenings) Oversee and manage aquatic facility programs, staff, and payroll. Complete basic pool maintenance tasks.

Building Assistant – $12.00-$14.00 hr. (20-28 hours per week; weekend nights mandatory with a rotating schedule, other hours as needed). Oversee building security, surveillance, and logistics. Responsible for timely event and program set-up and tear-down.

Custodian – $12.00-$14.00 hr. (25+ hours per week, Monday-Sunday, work schedule: late evening to early morning with some flexibility on shift hours) Ensure spaces are prepared for each day by performing maintenance tasks.

Facility Coordinator – $14.00-$16.00 hr. (20-28 hours per week, weekend nights mandatory with a rotating schedule, other hours as needed) Act as a team lead for part-time building assistants.

Concession Attendant – $9.87-$10.37 hr. (15-28 hours per week, nights and weekends required) Responsible for concessions, handling cash, using computers, light lifting, and cleaning.

Concession Programmer – $17.00-$19.00 hr. (15-28 hours per week, nights and weekends required) Assist in staffing, scheduling, training, and counseling of event staff. Directly manage event staff while having direct interaction with customers.

Cultural Arts Assistant – $12.00-$14.00 hr. (24-30 hours per week, Monday-Friday) Assist with the preparation of Cultural Arts programs and events and assist with program needs.

Theatre AV Technician – $14.00-$16.00 hr. (25-30 hours per week, including evenings and weekends) Assist with technical support at special events. Run and coordinate lighting and sound for programs in The Hawk Theatre spaces and associated theatre/performance events.

Makerspace Aide – $9.87-$10.37 hr. (16-24 hours per week, Monday-Saturday, AM/PM shifts, as needed) Assist Cultural Arts Makerspace staff with program and passholder needs such as greeting passholders and students; passholder check-in; and general clerical duties.

Makerspace Technician – $14.00-$16.00 hr. (20-24 hours per week, Monday-Saturday, AM/PM shifts, as needed) Develop and implement tool maintenance procedures. Repair and improve equipment when possible. Fabricate and install items for shop or department use.

Art Lab Technician – $14.00-$16.00 hr. (25-30 hours per week, Monday-Friday, some evenings and weekends) Provide assistance with the preparation of arts classes and camps. Support Cultural Arts teachers and students while in studios. Assist with maintaining inventory and ordering supplies.

Camp Aide – Visual and Performing Arts – $9.87-$10.37 hr. (35+ hours per week, Monday-Friday, must be able to work entire camp season, up to 10 weeks) Supervise and interact with children through arts-based curriculum in visual art, theatre, dance, or music camps.

Camp Leader – Visual and Performing Arts – $10.50-$11.55 hr. (35+ hours per week, Monday Friday, must be able to work entire camp season, up to 10 weeks) Supervise children; support Camp Specialist and Camp Aides.

Camp Specialist – Visual and Performing Arts – Starting at $20.00 hr. (35+ hours per week, Monday- Friday, must be able to work entire camp season, up to 8 weeks) Supervise children and Camp Aides. Plan and deliver arts-based lessons and activities.

Camp Aide – Recreation – $9.87-$10.37 hr. (30+ hours per week) Supervise and interact with children through games, arts and crafts, field trips, and more.

Camp Leader – Recreation – $10.50-$11.55 hr. (30+ hours per week) Plan, lead, and implement a weekly schedule including games, arts and crafts, field trips and more.

Camp Instructor – Recreation – $12.00-$14.00 hr. (30+ hours per week) Supervise children and Day Camp Aides. Plan lessons and activities, lead and implement a consistent weekly schedule including engaging games, arts and crafts, field trips, and more.