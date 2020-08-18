Downtown Lowdown: Margaritas, mannequins, and murals

What do margaritas, mannequins, and murals have in common?

They’re all part of the fun this week in downtown Farmington. In our latest Downtown Lowdown podcast episode, Downtown Development Authority Director Kate Knight talks about:

Restaurant Week, in which 14 local restaurants are participating to show off new downtown patio seating;

Ladies Night Outside, which happens from 5-9 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, with deals offered by downtown merchants; and

Two grant-funded murals in progress on the western walls at The Vines Flower & Garden Shop and Sunflour Bakehaus, which sit directly across from each other on Grand River.

Take a listen, and be advised, we experienced some issues with the audio in this episode: