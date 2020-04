The latest episode of our Downtown Lowdown podcast focuses on how Farmington’s central business district is coping with the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Part 1, Downtown Development Authority (DDA) Director Kate Knight discusses a town hall attended by 20 business owners and an initiative that supports all downtown businesses.

In Part 2 of our conversation, Knight explains how some business owners and the DDA are moving online. She also touches on what may happen with spring and summer outdoor events.