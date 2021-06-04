Downtown Lowdown: Artsy downtown Farmington

Downtown Farmington’s about to get a lot more artsy and musical, as Art on Grand kicks off the 2021 entertainment season.

In this podcast episode, Downtown Development Authority director Kate Knight talks about what you can expect to see–and hear.

