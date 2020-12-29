Downtown Farmington social district opens New Year’s Eve

Celebrate New Year’s Eve in downtown Farmington, with the opening of The Syndicate, a social district that allows consumption of adult beverages on some sidewalks and commons areas.

A collaboration between the City of Farmington and Farmington’s Downtown Development Authority (DDA), The Syndicate features outdoor seating and standing room. Some businesses have outdoor heating units to ward off the winter cold.

The social district runs along Grand River Avenue, spanning from Sidecar Slider Bar to LOFT Cigar Lounge. Visitors may sip an adult beverage in Riley Park, Gazebo Park, and sidewalks (designated by signage) that connect establishments.

“We’re looking forward to supporting our small businesses, in such a fun, unique way,” said Kate Knight, Executive Director of Farmington’s DDA. “The holidays are such a magical time in our community with twinkle lights, festive cocktails, and the Riley Park Ice Rink. We invite patrons to mask up, bundle up, and enjoy the winter season with a warm drink for walking downtown.”

Participating businesses include Sidecar Slider Bar, Masa, Basement Burger Bar/1UP Arcade Bar, Farmington Brewing Company, Mi.Mosa, and Los Tres Amigos. More are expected to join as the district remains in place over the next four years.

