Downtown Farmington pub cited for COVID violations

A long-time downtown Farmington restaurant and pub was among 13 Michigan businesses cited during December for violating COVID-19 public health orders.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Tuesday that the citation issued to John Cowley & Sons comes with a $1,000 fine.

According to the release, violations were reported by local health departments and local law enforcement, but owner Greg Cowley told WJBK-TV that a patron reported his business. He said the violation involved serving drinks to some patrons waiting for carryout.

A spike in COVID-19 cases led state health officials to close indoor dining in mid-November. The three-week order was extended through the December holiday season and is set to expire on January 15.

The Farmington Downtown Development Authority (DDA) recently opened The Syndicate, a social district, that allows patrons to consume alcoholic beverages from participating businesses in Riley and Gazebo Parks and on some sidewalks.

The DDA has distributed outdoor heating units to help restaurants take advantage of outdoor dining in winter months, and city officials have paved the way for businesses to add temporary outdoor enclosures.