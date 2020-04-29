Downtown Farmington post office closed through May 4

Patrons who arrived Tuesday at the U.S. Post Office branch in the Downtown Farmington Center found it closed.

A sign on the door announced the closure through May 4 due to staffing shortages. The building lobby remains open, with an automated postal center for purchasing stamps and mailing packages.

A month ago, WDIV-TV reported that a local postal employee tested positive for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), and that Farmington Hills mail deliveries had slowed to every other day, due to impacts of the virus on staffing.