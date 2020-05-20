Downtown Farmington kitchen biz has a new owner

Missy LaRussa, an avid baker, considered Kitchen Creations in downtown Farmington her “go to” for supplies like food coloring and sprinkles for cookies.

So seeing a “for sale” sign in the window last year worried her.

“I thought, what am I going to do? If this place closes, I’m in trouble,” she said.

LaRussa, who lives in Farmington with her husband, Joe, and two children, decided to make an offer to purchase the business. While the former owner rejected it at first, by December, the deal was done.

“I know a lot of people in baking communities on Facebook, and I knew she had a really strong clientele,” LaRussa said. “It’s a real diamond in the rough… The people who do know we’re here really rely on us.”

After making some big changes to the store at 33305 Grand River, from painting to replacing 30-year-old carpeting, LaRussa opened for business. Just 17 days later, thanks to COVID-19, she closed.

That has pushed some plans forward ahead of schedule. The LaRussas planned to launch a website later this year; it’s now up and running, with a “virtual” storefront.

“It has helped us a lot to be able to take online sales,” Missy LaRussa said.

Kitchen Creations offers free delivery in Farmington and Farmington Hills, and will deliver within a 10-mile radius for $5. LaRussa is at the store Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. for curbside pick-up.

“I’m looking forward to when we open the doors and do a grand re-opening with the new look,” she said.

Learn more at kitchencreationsfarmington.com or on Facebook.