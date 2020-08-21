Downtown Farmington hosts youth ‘Art in Action’ benefit

Young artists will be selling their work on August 22 during “Art in Action,” a benefit held in the parking lots west of Sunflour Bakehaus and The Vines Flower and Garden Shop in downtown Farmington.

Displays will be set up between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Proceeds will benefit C.A.R.E.S. of Farmington Hills, which provides food and other services for needy families, and KickstART Farmington, an arts-focused nonprofit with a gallery in downtown Farmington.

Visitors may view murals painted on the walls of both buildings, as part of Downtown Farmington’s Public Art Blueprint program. Also, KickstART Gallery & Shop, located across the parking lot from Sunflour Bakehaus, will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a traveling exhibit, “Unraveling Racism”.

