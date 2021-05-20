Downtown Farmington gardener, porter jobs open

The Farmington Downtown Development Authority (DDA) has a few opportunities for anyone interested in keeping downtown Farmington beautiful.

DOWNTOWN PORTER

Do you like to be active? Are you someone who “sees what needs to be done”? Would you look great in a Downtown Farmington/Syndicate tee shirt? The Farmington DDA is accepting applications for seasonal maintenance personnel for late May–end of September.

You’ll do general groundskeeping around Riley Park and all areas within the DDA boundaries and answer questions about downtown and the Syndicate. Compensation is $14 per hour, with no fringe benefits.

DOWNTOWN GARDENER

The Farmington DDA is accepting applications for seasonal maintenance personnel for late May through end of September.

The Downtown Gardener will do general grounds keeping, such as maintenance of planting beds within the DDA boundaries. Duties include pulling weeds, planting annuals for Summer and Fall in a few accent beds, and identifying maintenance issues.

Hours are flexible, up to 20 hours/week, and you must provide your own gloves and weeding tools. Compensation is $14 per hour, with no fringe benefits.

For all positions, successful candidates must be at least 18 years old, have a valid driver’s license, and work independently.

To learn more or submit a resume, write to Kate Knight, DDA Director, kknight@farmgov.com.