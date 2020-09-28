Downtown Farmington gallery opens new exhibition

The works of a retired equine dentist will be on display starting September 30 at KickstART Gallery & Shop in downtown Farmington.

“Beauty & Chaos: Landscapes & Abstractions by Steve Rubin” remains open through October 31.

A native New Yorker, Rubin attended the School of Visual Arts in New York City. In 1980, he moved to Michigan, and because of his heavy workload and frequent travels, rarely painted. Rubin returned to creating art after his retirement in 2017.

Meet the artist during a socially distanced reception held on October 8, 5-8 p.m. The gallery is located at 33304 Grand River; hours are Wednesday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Thursday, 1-8 p.m., Friday, 1-6 p.m., and Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Learn more at kickstartfarmington.org or facebook.com/kickstartfarmington.