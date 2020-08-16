Downtown Farmington celebrates “Restaurant Week” August 16-22 with special deals and more for patrons.

The City of Farmington has relaxed the rules for outdoor dining, and 14 local establishments are taking full advantage with expanded patios that allow for social distancing. Share your food pics and selfies with #DineDTFarmington during Restaurant Week for a chance to win prizes.

Participating businesses include:

To learn more, visit downtownfarmington.org or follow Downtown Farmington on Facebook.