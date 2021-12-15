Downtown Farmington biz welcomes new staff members

Care by Design Market in Farmington and its sister company, Fresh Water Cannabis Co., have welcomed two new staff members to fuel growth for both businesses.

Erica Eschenburg comes aboard as brand manager, and Jessica DenBoer joins Fresh Water in Baldwin as store manager.

Eschenburg, a recent Western Michigan University graduate, comes from a background of graphic design and writing. She has worked closely with several WMU organizations, incorporating branding and design strategy, and covered stories for the Western Herald Newspaper.

“I am so excited to work with this amazing team, full of talented people and be able to work in something I am passionate about at the same time,” she said.

DenBoer has been part of the cannabis industry for several years, starting as a provisionary receptionist to get her foot in the door. Her hard work and dedication earned her promotions to budtender and manager.

“I plan to continue in this line of work, as it is now what holds my heart and passion,” she said.

Both have personal experience that drives their dedication to the industry. Eschenburg has used CBD to help balance and heal mental health, while DenBoer uses both THC and CBD to aid in healing and overcoming chronic pain.

To learn more, visit freshwatercannabisco.com and carebydesignmarket.com

Reported by Farmington Voice