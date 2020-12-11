Donate to Farmington High IB Goodfellows toy drive

Farmington High School (FHS) International Baccalaureate (IB) students have set up a toy drive to help Farmington Area Goodfellows make Christmas a little brighter for local children.

The drive runs through Tuesday, December 15. To donate, bring a new, unwrapped toy to the collection box in front of Farmington High School, 32000 Shiawassee St., Farmington. Donations are accepted between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.

To donate online, visit the Amazon Toy Drive wish list here: amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1STDRXOCO80AA?ref_=wl_share or by using the QR code: