Donate the gift of life June 2 in Farmington Hills

The American Red Cross will sponsor a blood drive on Wednesday, June 2, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., at the Costick Center, 28600 W. 11 Mile Rd. in Farmington Hills.

Area hospitals use blood donations for lifesaving emergency and trauma care, surgeries, and treatment of serious diseases.

Each blood drive follows the highest standards of safety and infection control:

Appointments are spaced to minimize contact between participants.

Attendees are pre-screened to assess health prior to entry.

Face masks are required for all attendees.

Gloves are worn and changed frequently.

Donors are spaced six feet apart.

Enhanced cleaning is practiced throughout the blood drive.

Those who received a COVID-19 vaccine will need to provide the manufacturer name when they donate. If a blood donation tests positive for COVID-19 antibodies, plasma from that donation may help coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions.

Register online at redcrossblood.org with the sponsor code “costickcenter”. To learn more, call 800-448-3543 or visit redcrossblood.org.