Donate blood June 2 in Farmington Hills

Farmington area residents can give the gift of life during an American Red Cross blood drive held June 2, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. at the Costick Center, 28600 W. 11 Mile Road in Farmington Hills.

Area hospitals use blood for lifesaving emergency and trauma care, surgeries, and treatment of serious diseases.

The blood drive will adhere to these COVID-19 safety measures:

Appointments spaced to minimize contact between participants.

Attendees pre-screened to assess health prior to entry.

Face masks required for all attendees.

Gloves worn and changed frequently.

Donors spaced six feet apart.

Enhanced cleaning throughout the blood drive.

When blood donations test positive for COVID-19 antibodies, hospitals may use plasma for convalescent plasma transfusions.

To learn more, visit redcrossblood.org and register online. Enter the sponsor code “costickcenter” to set up an appointment.