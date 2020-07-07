Do Good with food truck dinner at Farmington Hills church

Nardin Park Church in Farmington Hills will host weekly food truck events in July, with a portion of proceeds from food sales benefitting local charities.

The series opens July 8, 4-7 p.m., with Brava Empanadas, offering authentic Argentinian foods, and Motor City Sweet Treats, serving up ice cream and other confections.

Socially distanced space will be available for those who want to bring a blanket or chairs. Attendees should wear a mask and are asked to respect social distancing guidelines to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

After dinner, catch the Nardin Park Livestream Summer Concert Series at nardinpark.org/livestream. The July 8 concert features theatre organist Lance Luce, who goes live at 7:30 p.m.

Here’s the rest of the food truck and concert series schedule:

Learn more at nardinpark.org.