Divine Child students make blankets for Farmington Hills charity

Students at Divine Child Elementary School in Dearborn recently gathered for a one-day event to make no-sew fleece blankets to donate to Fleece & Thank You (F&TY), a Farmington Hills nonprofit that provides comfort to hospitalized children.

The students from three fifth-grade classes and three sixth-grade classes gathered throughout the day in the lunchroom to hand-tie 85 blankets with recorded messages of hope. F&TY will deliver them to Michigan hospitals. 

“Our students were eager to make blankets and further Fleece & Thank You’s mission to comfort children facing treatment in hospitals,” Daniela Tuohey, religion teacher and event organizer, said in a press release. “The students enjoy connecting with the community, and this is a meaningful and hands-on way for them to give back. We are proud that their work can spread a little bit of happiness.”

The event was especially meaningful for F&TY’s Director of Operations Alyssa Dorchak, who is a graduate of the Catholic school.

“It’s invigorating seeing all these students from Divine Child come together for other kids who are in need of support and encouragement, and I appreciate all of the hard work they put into their blanket making event,” Fleece & Thank You founder and executive director Nicholas Kristock said. “Something as simple as a warm, colorful blanket can give kids and their families a reason to smile and have hope during an uncertain time.”

F&TY’s signature program is the blanket-making event. Individuals, families, corporations and community groups host more than 400 blanket-making events every year to help F&TY achieve its goal of making 30,000 fleece blankets – one blanket for every child in Michigan that goes into the hospital for inpatient treatments.

Every blanket F&TY provides also has a personal video message attached to it from the blanket maker to the recipient, who can then send a “thank-you” message back to the maker.

